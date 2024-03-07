Ian Charles Dundas Sells 104,537 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58.
Enerplus Trading Down 0.7 %
ERF stock opened at C$24.21 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.91.
Enerplus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 12.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
