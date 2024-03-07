Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.35).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.79) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($441,848.78). Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 807.80 ($10.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,231.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 754.42. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 652.40 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 829.20 ($10.52).

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

