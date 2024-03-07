Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of IR opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

