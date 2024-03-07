Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 191.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $116.32 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

