Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

