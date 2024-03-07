Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (IKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

IKT opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

