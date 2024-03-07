Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys $2,160,230.04 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.
- On Friday, December 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $49,040.00.
Citi Trends Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
