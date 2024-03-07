Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $4,994,080.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $313.72 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $329.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.