Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $2,543,764.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.6 %

EW opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.