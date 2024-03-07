Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $2,026,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

