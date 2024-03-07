Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells 2,512 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ESAB Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.