Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,797,739.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $1,797,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,821,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,946,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $310.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $311.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.57 and its 200 day moving average is $263.17.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.