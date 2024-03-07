Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $573,170.13 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,625,000 after buying an additional 163,920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

