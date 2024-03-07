Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) COO Sells 2,626 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

