Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Sells $1,949,296.16 in Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SLM by 967.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SLM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

