Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $3,509,962.61 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNA stock opened at $285.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

