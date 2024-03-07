Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells $949,976.12 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $56,200.00.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

