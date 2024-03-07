Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 26,275 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Teradata Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of TDC stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $57.73.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
