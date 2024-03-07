Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $211.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

