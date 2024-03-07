Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

