Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $37.78

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.78, but opened at $36.31. Intapp shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 753,308 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,598,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,903. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

About Intapp



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

