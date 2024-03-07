Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 4.9% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 298,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,569,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

