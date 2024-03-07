InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IHG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 393,528 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after acquiring an additional 156,778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,666,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.