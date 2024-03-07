InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $112.08.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.