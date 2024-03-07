International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 678,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 875,286 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

