International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

