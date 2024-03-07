International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,442 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in International Seaways by 103.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Seaways by 103.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 15.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $220,420. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
