INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Price Performance
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
