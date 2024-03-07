Invesco Ltd. Acquires 353,988 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of ChargePoint worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.92 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $802.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.