Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

