Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 393,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

