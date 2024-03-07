Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 393,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
