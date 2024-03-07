Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in O-I Glass by 34.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 764,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.21 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

