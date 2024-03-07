Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,665,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,883,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,665,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,883,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,289. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROVR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

