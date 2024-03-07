Investors Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COOP opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.