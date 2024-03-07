Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Stock Performance

JOANN stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.99. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

