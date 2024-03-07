Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,574.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,896,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invitae by 7,211.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,660,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $8,369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

