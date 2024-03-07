iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $22.78. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 2,327 shares changing hands.
iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.
