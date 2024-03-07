iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 547,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 367,558 shares.The stock last traded at $108.61 and had previously closed at $109.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,270 shares of company stock worth $5,020,634. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.