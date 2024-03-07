Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRWD. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

