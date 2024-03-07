iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,514 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $58.41.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
