iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

