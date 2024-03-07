iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.92

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $16.06. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 3,687,437 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

