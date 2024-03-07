iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $243.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

