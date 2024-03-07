Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $153.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

