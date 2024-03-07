James P. Zallie Sells 54,581 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.