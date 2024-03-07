James R. Tobin Sells 13,380 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 13,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,118,969.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,416,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.