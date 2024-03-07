Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$29.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.09. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Featured Articles

