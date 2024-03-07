JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

JWN stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

