JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

