JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.62

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.62 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 133.12 ($1.69). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 570,846 shares.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £384.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3,287.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.50.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
