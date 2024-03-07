Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.75. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1,501,359 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.